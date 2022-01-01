Go
Toast

SOL Pie Pizza

At SOL Pie Pizza, we proudly boast a 100% clean, non-gmo menu.

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

3159 Whitewood St NW • $$

Avg 4.7 (510 reviews)

Popular Items

Med The Popper Pie$22.99
Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, Ricotta Cheese, Onions, Bacon, Candy Jalapeños, Smoked Cheddar Cheese, House Seasoning, Drizzled with House Made Berry Reduction
Large Dough Ball$5.50
Ugly Chips (Small Bag)$1.49
Ugly Chips (Large Bag)$2.99
The Maine Root Ginger Beer$2.99
Med The Vegan Cheeseburger$23.99
Extra Virgin Garlic Oil, topped with Vegan Mozzarella, Vegan Cheddar, Vegan Beyond Burger, Tomatoes and Onions and drizzled with Vegan Burger Sauce and sprinkled with Sesame Seeds
Small Dough Ball$2.50
Sweet Peppers$5.00
Hot Peppers$5.00
Can Of Cola$1.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

3159 Whitewood St NW

North Canton OH

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Walther's Twin Tavern

No reviews yet

Walthers Twin Tavern is a family restaurant. Serving breakfast, lunch, dinner and mixing up great drinks with a wide variety of tap and bottled beer.

Shale Brewing - Taproom

No reviews yet

Craft Beer for All People

New Berlin Dough Company

No reviews yet

Wood-fired, Neapolitan Craft Pizzas

The Howlin Bird

No reviews yet

Welcome to The Howlin Bird, North Canton’s very first Rotisserie Chicken & Tenders Chicken spot!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston