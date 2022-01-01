SOL Pie Pizza
At SOL Pie Pizza, we proudly boast a 100% clean, non-gmo menu.
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
3159 Whitewood St NW • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3159 Whitewood St NW
North Canton OH
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
