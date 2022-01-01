Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cheese fries in
Somers Point
/
Somers Point
/
Cheese Fries
Somers Point restaurants that serve cheese fries
Tony Beef
17 Bethel Rd, Somers Point
No reviews yet
Cheese Fries
$7.45
Topped with our freshly made in-house cheese
More about Tony Beef
Sand House Kitchen
9 Beach Road, Ocean City
No reviews yet
Old Bay Cheese Fries
$7.00
Cheese Waffle Fries
$7.00
More about Sand House Kitchen
