Somethings Brewing Downtown Center St

Located in the heart of Downtown Grayslake this location features a large beautiful outdoor seating area and a small indoor seating area
All of our pastries and chocolates are made in house along with homemade soups and dressings. Our menu is extensive...some might say it's even overwhelming We trust you'll find something you'll love

82 E Center St

Popular Items

Fruit Flavored Smoothie
Latte
Cheese Omelet$10.79
A three egg omelet with cheddar, mozzarella and muenster cheese...and your choice of three grilled veggies. Served with a choice of toast and our grilled seasoned tater babies
Southwestern Omelet$10.79
A three egg omelet with breakfast sausage, pepper jack cheese and tomatoes. Includes sour cream and salsa. Along with toast and our seasoned tater babies
Mediterranean Omelet$10.79
A three egg omelette with fresh grilled spinach, turkey sausage, onions, tomatoes and feta cheese. Served with your choice of toast and our grilled seasoned tater babies
Banana Pudding$5.95
Organic Tea$3.25
Build Your Own Omelet$10.79
A three egg omelet made with your choice of breakfast meat, veggies and cheese. Served with choice of toast and grilled seasoned tater babies
Denver Omelet$10.79
A three egg omelet with grilled imported ham, green peppers, onions and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of toast and our seasoned grilled tater babies.
Albuquerque Turkey Sub
Honey turkey, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, black olives and fiesta ranch dressing on a toasted sub roll.
Location

82 E Center St

Grayslake IL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Light the Lamp Brewery

Award winning brewpub crafting beers and unique food in downtown Grayslake, IL.
Order beer to-go online 24/7, pick up at your convenience.
Take out/Order pick up hours:
Mon: Closed
Tue-Thur: 4pm - 9pm
Friday: 4pm to 9pm
Saturday: 11am - 9pm
Sun: 11am-7pm

Grayslake Dog n Suds

So Dog Gone Good...

Twisted Burger

Come in and enjoy!

Somethings Brewing Washington Street

With two locations in Grayslake..we are a small town full service gourmet coffee bar, scratch bakery, deli and confectionery.
Our huge menu will probably overwhelm you but we are here to help!!
Our baking and confectionery team will amaze you daily with a wide array of delicious treats and sweets.
Homemade dressings, soups, hummus, spinach dip add that special touch to our sandwich menu
Breakfast is served all day!!
We feature a nice growing selection of treats for anyone following a Gluten Free lifestyle (sorry... we only have one shared kitchen so not Celiac safe)
Be sure to follow us on Facebook to keep up with new daily items!!

