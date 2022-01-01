Go
Toast

The Back End

Come in and enjoy!

17 Elm Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Taco Pak (All 7)$44.00
Taco Pak (6)
Cheeseburger Taco$7.00
SE famous burger, american cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, SE sauce
Young Lettuce, Mango & Avocado$14.00
gem lettuce, mango, avocado, breakfast radish & fresh lime vinaigrette
Chicken Taco$7.00
pibi chicken, pickled red onions, refried black beans, habanero sauce
Tuna Nachos$17.00
pickled jalapenos, sesame & avocado crema, ginger soy aioli
Guacamole$18.00
pulverized avocado & fresh tortilla
Mushroom Taco$8.00
wild mushrooms, sauteed onions
Short Rib French Dip Taco$14.00
braised short rib, white onion, cilantro, bone broth & handmade tortilla
Baja Fish Taco$9.00
daily local fish, cactus ribbons, tomatillo sauce
Chicken Enchiladas$24.00
braised organic chicken, oaxaca & cotija cheese, breakfast radish, sour cream & homemade tortilla
See full menu

Location

17 Elm Street

New Canaan CT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chef Prasad

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! During these difficult times we are offering takeout and delivery services only. About the restaurant and Chef: "Bold blue hues and tree of life symbols adorn chef Prasad Chirnomula’s eponymous new restaurant in New Canaan. Chirnomula, a James Beard honoree and Fairfield County fixture since 1999, is best known for his former Thali, Oaxaca Kitchen and INDIA outposts. From Delhi to Kolkata to London, the menu lists the place each entrée originated. Chirnomula pays tribute to his mother—who instilled in him his love of cooking—by referencing “My Mom’s” recipe for Fish Curry and Chicken Andhra. In addition to Fish Curry try the ever-popular Chicken Tikka Masala and Lamb Vindaloo. Appropriately billed “chef to table,” Chirnomula frequently leaves the kitchen to greet customers."

Pesca

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Press Burger New Canaan

No reviews yet

You Pick It, We Press, You Top It - Build Your Own Favorites Today!

GATES RESTAURANT + BAR

No reviews yet

Come Home to GATES!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston