Breakfast and lunch available for dine-in & take-out 9am-1pm.
Located in the Napa Valley, CA, Southside is a coffee house and cafe serving real California cuisine.
The cafes serve a chef-driven menu of real California cuisine with a Latin influence, along with specialty coffee from Wrecking Ball Coffee Roasters, and beer & wine from friends in the Napa Valley.

135 Gasser Dr.

Popular Items

Napa Cabbage Slaw$7.00
Mint, Cilantro, Chile Lime Vinaigrette. 1 pint
Basket O' Buttermilk Biscuits$10.00
4 biscuits per order
Farro Salad$16.00
baby kale, feta cheese, pickled fennel, preserved lemon vinaigrette, marinated chickpeas, crispy chickpeas, soft boiled egg
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Bucket$29.00
10 piece bucket
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Smoked Chicken Salad$17.00
arugula, herbs, spice-rubbed chicken, dried bing cherries, fennel, apples, point reyes blue cheese, pistachios, apple vinaigrette
Vinaigrette served on the side.
New School Avocado Toast$12.00
seeded wheat toast, avocado mash, feta cheese, cucumber, radish, mint, toasted pepitas, ground ancho chile
Whole Grain Mustard German Potato Salad$8.00
1 pint
Chilaquiles$15.00
corn tortilla chips, salsa roja, tomatillo, cotija cheese, crema, black beans, two poached eggs
Biscuits & Gravy$15.00
buttermilk biscuit, chorizo sausage gravy, two poached eggs, cilantro
Location

135 Gasser Dr.

Napa CA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:55 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:55 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:55 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:55 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:55 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:55 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:55 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
