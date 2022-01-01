Southside
Breakfast and lunch available for dine-in & take-out 9am-1pm.
Located in the Napa Valley, CA, Southside is a coffee house and cafe serving real California cuisine.
The cafes serve a chef-driven menu of real California cuisine with a Latin influence, along with specialty coffee from Wrecking Ball Coffee Roasters, and beer & wine from friends in the Napa Valley.
135 Gasser Dr.
Popular Items
Location
Napa CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:55 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:55 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:55 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:55 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:55 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:55 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:55 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
