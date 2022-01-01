Go
Toast

Souvlaki Fast - Boca Raton

Come in and enjoy!

21200 St. Andrews Blvd suite 13

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Super Gyro Beef & Lamb Special$5.99
Beef and lamb gyro pita wrapped with lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki and Greek dressing.
Avgolemono Soup$4.29
Classic Greek chicken soup thickened with a special blend of egg and lemon until silky
Super Gyro 50/50 Special$5.99
Half beef/lamb gyro, half chicken gyro wrapped in a pita with lettuce, tomato, onion and tzatziki and Greek Dressing.
Tzatziki Side$4.75
See full menu

Location

21200 St. Andrews Blvd suite 13

Boca Raton FL

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Aloha Poke Co.

No reviews yet

Aloha! It's pronounced /poh-kay/ and it's a Hawaiian staple dish of cubed, seasoned & marinated fish.
At Aloha Poke Co. we've created more of a customizable healthy fast food alternative. Served over various bases (White & Brown Rice, Kelp Noodles or Mixed Greens), we provide unlimited choices of toppings (Cucumber, Seaweed, Avocado, Tobiko & more) and delicious sauces.
It's sushi in a bowl people! What more can you ask for?

The Sicilian Oven

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

J&J Fresh Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy Great Delicious Food and Memories!

Steve's Mobile Wood-Fired Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston