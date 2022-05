🧃Sour Ale - 7.5%🧃

Dust off your proton pack & crack open your lunch box cuz the final release this week is your favorite juice box sour! Conditioned with tangerines, oranges, and a hint of lemonade, this sour ale tastes just like the old Ghostbuster-themed Hi-C’s we loved as kids. Now with more alcohol, juice and slime!