St Elmos & Market 2 Market

Stumptown & Counter Culture Fresh Roasted Coffee, made to order sandwiches, salads, wine and craft beer

PASTRY

2300 Mt Vernon Ave • $

Avg 4 (57 reviews)

Popular Items

Full Mt. Ida$9.49
our house made meatballs and marinara sauce, with provolone and sharp provolone, served on a warm french roll
Full Create Your Own Sandwich$9.49
build your own sandwich however you want it - pick your bread, proteins, cheese, vegetables and spreads - let us know if you want it toasted or not
Full Turkey Italian$9.49
roasted turkey breast, provolone cheese, lettuce, white onions, hot peppers, sweet peppers & our house dressing served on a soft french roll
Full 116$9.49
prosciutto di parma, genoa salami, hot capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, white onions, hot peppers, sweet peppers & our house dressing served on a soft french roll
Full Reuben$9.49
your choice of pastrami or corned beef with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on marble rye bread
Full Howell$9.49
chicken breast, bacon, and fresh mozzerella topped with fresh lettuce and our house dressing on a toasted french roll
Full Funky Cuban$9.49
roasted italian pork, ham, bacon, swiss cheese, dill pickles and deli mustard on a warm french roll
Full Monroe$9.49
oven roasted turkey breast, smoked mozzarella, spinach, tomato, red onion, and creamy pesto spread served on a warm french roll
Breakfast Egg Sandwich$4.99
Breakfast sandwich served with two eggs, your choice of provolone, cheddar, or swiss and your choice of bacon, sausage, ham or smoked salmon. Served on your choice of a bagel, croissant, or multigrain bread.
Latte$3.50
Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
2300 Mt Vernon Ave

Alexandria VA

Sunday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
