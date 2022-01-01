Go
Toast

STALLIONZ PIZZA

PIZZA THAT GOES!

1200 CIRBY WAY SUITE H

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Build your own Calzone$11.99
Calzone$13.99
White Sauce, Chicken, Bacon, Jalapeño
Caeser Salad$7.99
Bone In (6)$8.49
Six piece bone in wings
10" Garlic Cheese Sticks$7.99
Ranch$0.50
Bone In (12)$15.49
Twelve piece bone in wings
12" Garlic Cheese Sticks$10.99
Boneless Wings (7)$8.49
10" Cinnamon Sticks$10.99
See full menu

Location

1200 CIRBY WAY SUITE H

Roseville CA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Campelli's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nixtaco Mexican Kitchen & Distillery

No reviews yet

At Nixtaco we want to open people's eyes, and palates, to a whole new take on Mexican food. We are different on purpose and with purpose.
Bib Gourmand Michelin Guide 2021
Come in and enjoy!

Lorenzo's Mexican Restaurant

No reviews yet

Serving our community for 40 years! doing our best to continue to serve our loyal customers through these tough times!

Pieology 8060

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston