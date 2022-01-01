Stapleton restaurants you'll love

Go
Stapleton restaurants
Toast

Stapleton's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Scroll right

Must-try Stapleton restaurants

Seppe Pizza Bar image

PIZZA

Seppe Pizza Bar

3 Navy Pier Court, Staten Island

Avg 4.3 (388 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Homemade Chicken Soup$10.00
Homemade chicken soup...just like Mom made!
12" House Red Pie$16.00
Seppe's house red pie with our signature sauce and blend of shredded mozzarella.
18” House Red Pie$22.00
Seppe's house red pie with our signature sauce and blend of shredded mozzarella.
More about Seppe Pizza Bar
Navy Pier image

 

Navy Pier

37 Navy Pier Court, Staten Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
All American$18.00
10 oz Taproom blend, iceberg lettuce, red onion, tomato, Prime burger sauce, American cheese, house cut fries
Onion Rings$10.00
chipotle ketchup, buttermilk ranch
Mozzarella Sticks$8.00
Basil marinara
More about Navy Pier
Egger's Ice Cream Parlor image

ICE CREAM

Egger's Ice Cream Parlor

8 Navy Pier Ct, Staten Island

Avg 4.4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pint$6.79
Hand packed with your choice of one or two flavors.
Banana Royale$9.99
Junior Banana Split$6.99
More about Egger's Ice Cream Parlor
Map

More near Stapleton to explore

Westerleigh

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston