Stapleton restaurants you'll love
Stapleton's top cuisines
Must-try Stapleton restaurants
More about Seppe Pizza Bar
PIZZA
Seppe Pizza Bar
3 Navy Pier Court, Staten Island
|Popular items
|Homemade Chicken Soup
|$10.00
Homemade chicken soup...just like Mom made!
|12" House Red Pie
|$16.00
Seppe's house red pie with our signature sauce and blend of shredded mozzarella.
|18” House Red Pie
|$22.00
Seppe's house red pie with our signature sauce and blend of shredded mozzarella.
More about Navy Pier
Navy Pier
37 Navy Pier Court, Staten Island
|Popular items
|All American
|$18.00
10 oz Taproom blend, iceberg lettuce, red onion, tomato, Prime burger sauce, American cheese, house cut fries
|Onion Rings
|$10.00
chipotle ketchup, buttermilk ranch
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$8.00
Basil marinara