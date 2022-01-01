Go
Toast

Station 34

Come in and enjoy!

34 S Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Classic Burger$11.95
Hot Giardiniera Knots$6.95
Street Tacos$8.95
Small Thin$11.99
Side Salad$4.95
Station's Shrimp$11.95
Reuben Sandwich$10.95
Small Detroit$13.99
Cheese Bomb$9.95
Beer Battered Pickles$8.95
See full menu

Location

34 S Main St

Mount Prospect IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0099

No reviews yet

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Mrs. P & Me

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Honey Biscuit Breakfast & Lunch

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the best brunch the Northwest Suburbs has to offer!

Emerson's Ale House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston