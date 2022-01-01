Go
Station Eight

American comfort food with a rustic atmosphere, private event room, and live entertainment. Now booking events within state regulations. Please call for details.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

1899 Ocean St. • $$

Avg 4.1 (670 reviews)

Popular Items

Kids Mac & Cheese$8.00
Kids Grilled Cheese$10.00
Pull Pork$15.00
Carnitas Taco$14.00
Bolognese$24.00
bucatini pasta, pork, beef, parm cheese
Chopped Salad$11.00
Chicken Marsala$24.00
Homemade Meatballs$15.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Contactless Payments
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1899 Ocean St.

Marshfield MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Neighborhood Map

