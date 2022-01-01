Go
Stazione Di Federal

123 Moody Street

Popular Items

Milanesa$25.00
Breaded Chicken Scallopini topped with Arugula, Shaved Pecorino & Lemon Garlic Caper Sauce. Served with Tagliatelle Aglio e olio
Italian Wedding Zuppa$11.00
Veal Meatballs, Carrots, Greens & Chicken Broth
Penne Melanzana$19.00
Roasted Eggplant, Fresh Tomatoes, Basil & Mozzarella di Bufala
Carbonara$22.00
Pancetta, Egg Yolk & Pecorino Sauce
Caesar di Stazione$12.00
Chopped Romaine Hearts, House Made Classic Caesar Dressing & Parmesan Garlic Croutons
Cannolis$9.00
Sweet Italian Cream with Chocolate Chips
Frutti di Mare$45.00
Spaghetti sauteed with calamari, littleneck clams, scallops, shrimp and pomodoro sauce
Roasted Beet$14.00
Red Wine Roasted Beets, Goat Cheese,
Crumbles Pistachios, Arugula,
Tossed in a Citrus Vinaigrette
Thursday: Orecchiette Sausage & Broccolini$27.00
Orecchiette Pasta sautéed with Sausage Crumble, Broccolini & Chili Flakes
Bistecca alla Fiorentina$42.00
Grilled Sirloin, Roasted Parmesan Potatoes, Arugula and Shaved Parmesan
Location

123 Moody Street

Waltham MA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
