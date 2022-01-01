Stazione Di Federal
Come on in and enjoy!
123 Moody Street
Popular Items
Location
123 Moody Street
Waltham MA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Gustazo of WALTHAM - Cuban Kitchen & Bar
The word Gustazo means great pleasure and “darse or dar un Gustazo” means to treat oneself or someone else to something special.
Located at 240 Moody street, Gustazo aims to bring authentic Cuban flavors to the vibrant Boston restaurant scene. Its festive and original decor embodies the spirit of Havana, with elements of Spanish colonial architecture, reminiscence of the 1950s and colorful Cuban modern art. In the kitchen, modern interpretations of classic Cuban dishes are crafted daily with the best available ingredients.
When visiting this lively neighborhood restaurant, savoring our authentic Cuban fare and listening to our carefully selected compilation of Cuban music, we aim that you our guest, will have a Gustazo!
Paisano Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Tempo
Now Offering Takeout and Delivery!
ASK ABOUT OUR SPECIALS.
In A Pickle Restaurant
We're located on Moody Street in Waltham, MA featured on many of the best featured food shows out there - DDD, The Travel Channel, Food Channel and others!
Our traditional American style breakfasts and uniquely styled sandwich selection have been the backbone of our success. With a commitment to our community and the focus on total guest satisfaction we have been able to provide not only a great food product, but a great overall experience as well.
We strive every day to meet and exceed our guests expectations. We know and
understand that without our guests there is no 'Us'. It is very important to us that every guest receives the best experience they possibly can while in our restaurant.