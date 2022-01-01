Go
Stratford Court Cafe

For decades, locals and visitors have enjoyed our home-style cuisine and warm cozy atmosphere of the Stratford Court Cafe. We are a family-owned and operated business, and pride ourselves on ensuring that your experience with us is a satisfying and memorable one.
Stratford Court Café is situated on the grounds of an early 1900's Cape-Cod style home. Located in the center of Olde Del Mar, Stratford Court Café offers a lovely garden setting for enjoying scrumptious breakfast selections, hearty sandwiches, salads, fresh-baked pastries and cookies, smoothies, specialty coffee drinks, and espresso. We are a stone-skip away from the beach, Seagrove Park, the Powerhouse Community Center, and some great shopping!

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

1307 Stratford Court • $$

Avg 4.7 (213 reviews)

Popular Items

Croissant Sandwich$13.75
Your choice of sandwich with a side of fresh fruit or homefried potatoes.
Sunrise Bowl$14.00
Acai smoothie blended with peanut butter & almond milk topped with strawberries, banana, coconut & honey
Basil Pecan Chicken Salad$14.50
Homemade basil pecan chicken salad served on organic greens with tomato, jack cheese & hard-boiled eggs
Hightide Burrito$13.75
Scrambled eggs, bacon, guacamole, potatoes, cheddar cheese & green onion w/salsa and fruit on the side
Endless Summer Salad$14.50
Chicken breast, fresh strawberries, apples, toasted almonds & feta cheese served on organic greens
Latte$4.45
Stratford Scramble$13.75
Scrambled eggs, potatoes, bacon, avocado & cheddar cheese w/choice of toast
Lox Plate$15.00
Your choice of bagel with cream cheese, lox, capers & lemon pepper served with a side of mixed greens, tomato, cucumber & onion.
Thai Chicken Wrap$12.75
Chicken, tomato, carrots, arugula, lettuce & hoisin peanut sauce
Chunky Monkey$7.25
Soy milk, peanut butter, banana & honey
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1307 Stratford Court

Del Mar CA

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

