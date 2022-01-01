Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Sullivan

Sullivan restaurants
Sullivan restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

Joe's Italian foods & Pizza

821 north section st, Sullivan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Lunch Grilled Chicken Salad$8.32
Lunch portion is 1/2 size and includes: Lettuce, mozzarella cheese, black olives, tomato, and a grilled chicken breast.. Includes a breadstick and drink.
Full Grilled Chicken Salad$8.06
Lettuce, mozzarella cheese, black olives, tomato, grilled chicken breast, with your choice of dressing
1/2 Grilled Chicken Salad$6.76
Lettuce, mozzarella cheese, black olives, tomato, grilled chicken breast, with your choice of dressing
More about Joe's Italian foods & Pizza
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Acorn Grill

418 1/2 S Section St, Sullivan

Avg 4.5 (23 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Salad$9.49
Fried chicken layered over fresh lettuce combined with cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion and croûtons served with your choice of dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.49
Classic lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, red onion, croûtons, and grilled chicken served with your choice of dressing
More about Acorn Grill

