Superba Snacks and Coffee
Superba Snacks + Coffee is a fun-loving eatery and coffee stop. We’re open for the early risers and serve through mid-afternoon. We serve breakfast + lunch with a selection of pastries and breads baked fresh everyday at our Venice Bakehouse. Come see us today!
712 S. Arroyo Pkwy
Popular Items
Location
712 S. Arroyo Pkwy
Pasadena CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa
Pitfire Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Himalayan Cafe
Come in and enjoy!The cuisines which are mainly popular and traditional in Himalaya throughout Nepal and Northern India too are prepared with those herbs and shrubs as the spices and ingredients for the tasty, fragrance and nutrition.
Tatsu Ramen - Pasadena
Come in and enjoy!