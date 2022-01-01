Go
Superba Snacks and Coffee

Superba Snacks + Coffee is a fun-loving eatery and coffee stop. We’re open for the early risers and serve through mid-afternoon. We serve breakfast + lunch with a selection of pastries and breads baked fresh everyday at our Venice Bakehouse. Come see us today!

712 S. Arroyo Pkwy

Popular Items

MATCHA LATTE$6.00
CHEESY EGG TOAST$7.50
levain/ cheddar/ scallions/ butter.
UMAMI SALMON BOWL$13.50
black kale + cabbage/ brown rice/ sweet potato/ green onion
crispy quinoa/ furikake/ sweet soy vinaigrette
BISCUIT SANDWICH$9.50
impossible sausage/ egg/ cheese/ honey-cayenne aioli
BREAKFAST BURRITO$8.50
bacon/ eggs/ tots/ cheese/ avocado crema
TATER TOTS$3.00
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$8.50
beeler’s bacon/ egg/ cheddar cheese/ watercress +radish/ scrambled eggs/ brioche bun.
LATTE$4.50
AVOCADO TOAST$6.50
levain/ pickled red onion/ watermelon radish/ watercress/ lemon/ olive oil/ sea salt.
CAPPUCCINO$4.00
Location

712 S. Arroyo Pkwy

Pasadena CA

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
