Greek salad in Supply
Supply restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Mermaids Island Grill
Mermaids Island Grill
102 Jordan Blvd, Holden Beach
|Lrg Greek Salad
|$10.99
Gourmet Salad Mix Tossed In Our Homemade Greek Dressing with Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Onions, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini Peppers and Croutons
|Side Greek Salad
|$6.99
Gourmet Salad Mix Tossed In Our Homemade Greek Dressing with Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Onions, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini Peppers and Croutons