Suzie's Pastry Shoppe

Our sweets are created from scratch from unaltered traditional recipes passed down for generations using only fresh, quality ingredients.
Our chefs have decades of experience in perfecting every dessert and have a passion for what they do, ensuring a consistent and high quality selection.

No reviews yet
Location

8619 Richmond Ave Suite 800

Houston TX

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
