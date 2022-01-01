Go
The Rock & Rye @ Sweetwater Music Hall

The Rock & Rye at Sweetwater Music Hall lives in the heart of downtown Mill Valley with lauded Executive Chef Rick Hackett (Bocanova, Florio) cooking exquisite South American and New Orleans-inspired dishes on an ultra-seasonal menu. The bar program led by Joshua Fernandez showcases an extensive collection of American, Irish, Scotch, and Japanese whiskeys; as well as one-of-a-kind craft cocktails. The Rock & Rye houses an expansive remodeled and weatherproofed 50-seat outdoor patio and 18-seat indoor classic café adjacent to the iconic 300-capacity North Bay music venue, Sweetwater Music Hall.

19 Corte Madera Ave

Popular Items

Bay Shrimp Louie$15.00
w/ avocado, egg, cucumber, radish, cherry tomato
19 Corte Madera Ave

Mill Valley CA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
