The Rock & Rye @ Sweetwater Music Hall

The Rock & Rye at Sweetwater Music Hall lives in the heart of downtown Mill Valley with lauded Executive Chef Rick Hackett (Bocanova, Florio) cooking exquisite South American and New Orleans-inspired dishes on an ultra-seasonal menu. The bar program led by Joshua Fernandez showcases an extensive collection of American, Irish, Scotch, and Japanese whiskeys; as well as one-of-a-kind craft cocktails. The Rock & Rye houses an expansive remodeled and weatherproofed 50-seat outdoor patio and 18-seat indoor classic café adjacent to the iconic 300-capacity North Bay music venue, Sweetwater Music Hall.



19 Corte Madera Ave