Go
Toast

Tacos N More Mexican Grill

Welcome to our third location on Alma School and Queen Creek Rd.
NEW HOURS:
Monday-Saturday 7am to 8pm
Sundays 7am to 3pm

1085 W Queen Creek Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ground Bf Taco$2.50
Loaded Burrito$8.84
Choice of Meat rolled up with rice, beans, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo salsa in a warm flour tortilla
Carnitas Taco$2.50
Carne Asada Taco$2.99
Bean & Cheese Burrito$4.99
Refried beans and cheese rolled up in a warm flour tortilla
Breakfast Burrito$5.69
Two scrambled eggs served in a warm tortilla
Burrito Bowl$7.79
Burrito bowl layered with rice, whole pinto beans, choice of meat cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole salsa, and fresh avocado
Build Your Own Burrito$6.29
Three Taco Plate$11.50
Three tacos with choice of meat & tortilla shells served with lettuce, tomato, cheese and a side of refried beans and spanish rice
Pastor Taco$2.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1085 W Queen Creek Rd

Chandler AZ

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Thai Chili 2 Go

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Stone & Vine Urban Italian

No reviews yet

creating memorable dining experiences

Ginger Monkey

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

K-38 Beach Mex Cantina

No reviews yet

Thanks for bringing the Good Vibes, while we showed you a Good Time! Please join us again soon!
Much love,
K-38 Krew

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston