Tacos N More Mexican Grill
Welcome to our third location on Alma School and Queen Creek Rd.
NEW HOURS:
Monday-Saturday 7am to 8pm
Sundays 7am to 3pm
1085 W Queen Creek Rd
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1085 W Queen Creek Rd
Chandler AZ
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Thai Chili 2 Go
Come in and enjoy!
Stone & Vine Urban Italian
creating memorable dining experiences
Ginger Monkey
Come in and enjoy!
K-38 Beach Mex Cantina
Thanks for bringing the Good Vibes, while we showed you a Good Time! Please join us again soon!
Much love,
K-38 Krew