Cheese fries in
Tecumseh
/
Tecumseh
/
Cheese Fries
Tecumseh restaurants that serve cheese fries
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
City Limits Diner
114 W Logan St, Tecumseh
Avg 4.6
(936 reviews)
Cheese Fries
$3.99
KIds Grilled Cheese & Fries
$4.50
Chili Cheese Fries
$5.99
More about City Limits Diner
Doll N Burgers - Tecumseh
411 e chicago blvd, tecumseh
No reviews yet
Fried Cheese Curds
$6.50
More about Doll N Burgers - Tecumseh
