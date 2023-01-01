Reuben in Tecumseh
Tecumseh restaurants that serve reuben
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
City Limits Diner - Tecumseh
114 W Logan St, Tecumseh
|Reuben
|$9.99
Corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye. Served with thousand island dressing.
|Turkey Reuben Wrap
|$9.99
Grilled turkey, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing.
