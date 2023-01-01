Reuben in Tecumseh

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

City Limits Diner - Tecumseh

114 W Logan St, Tecumseh

Avg 4.6 (936 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Reuben$9.99
Corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye. Served with thousand island dressing.
Turkey Reuben Wrap$9.99
Grilled turkey, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and thousand island dressing.
Reuben PM$9.49
Corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye. Served with thousand island dressing.
Doll N Burgers - Tecumseh -

411 e chicago blvd, tecumseh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Reuben Combo$13.00
