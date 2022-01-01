Go
Thai Chili 2 Go

Thai hungry?

NOODLES

4984 S Power Rd. Ste 101 • $

Avg 4.1 (661 reviews)

Popular Items

Thai Fried Rice$11.00
Rice, egg, yellow onions with special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
Drunken Noodles$11.00
Rice noodles, bamboo shoots, carrots, zucchini, bell pepper, mushroom, basil with a chili garlic cooking sauce.
Pad Siew$11.00
Rice noodles, broccoli, egg in a special dark soy cooking sauce.
Yellow Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, yellow curry paste, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, carrots, and bell pepper.
Thai Iced Coffee$3.00
Thai Dumplings--$6.00
6 Crispy chicken dumplings served with our Hoisin Sauce.
Pad Thai$11.00
Rice noodles, bean sprouts, green onions, egg, pad thai sauce with crushed peanuts.
Family Size Tom Kha Gai$12.00
Chicken broth with coconut milk, lemongrass, lime juice, scallions, and cilantro.
Thai Iced Tea$3.00
White Rice$1.00
White Jasmine rice
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Takeout

4984 S Power Rd. Ste 101

Mesa AZ

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
