Go
Toast

The Crossing Steakhouse

American cuisine in the original train depot of Historic Norcross

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

40 S Peachtree St, Norcross, GA 30071 • $$

Avg 4.6 (1697 reviews)

Popular Items

Railway Chicken$18.00
Tenderized chicken breast, slightly breaded and deep fried, served atop a bed of cheesy mashed
potatoes and spinach, then drizzled with our home-made remoulade.
Grilled Chicken$14.00
Our fire grilled chicken breast rests overnight in our special marinade.
Southern Style Chick. Salad$12.00
Mixed greens & romaine topped with fried chicken tenders, red onions, granny smith apples, warm sweet cornbread croutons, walnuts and pecan pieces with bacon honey mustard dressing.
Fried Chicken Tenders$15.00
Hand-battered and deep fried.
Chicken Alfredo Pasta$15.00
Home made cream sauce, reggiano parmesan cheese and grilled chicken breast.
Ribeye$27.00
A greater amount of fat marbling makes for a heartier flavor.
Cobb$12.00
Mixed greens and romaine, grilled chicken, bacon,
avocados, eggs, Bleu cheese, grape tomatoes, green
onions, pecans and croutons tossed in Bleu cheese
dressing.
Steak Burger$13.00
Our beef blend puts others to shame...We use 80%
chuck, 15 % brisket, and 5 % shortrib. Served with
lettuce, tomato, onion and one side.
Kids Chicken Fingers$6.00
Southwest Chicken$12.00
Marinated chicken, black beans, roast corn, avocado chunks
and shredded cheese. Served on mixed greens tossed with
our cilantro-peanut vinaigrette and topped with shredded
crunchy tortilla strips.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

40 S Peachtree St, Norcross, GA 30071

Norcross GA

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mojito's Cuban-American Bistro

No reviews yet

The original location in the heart of Historic Downtown Norcross

Mi Linda Managua

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Boga Latin Cuisine

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

No reviews yet

Street Food. Real Food.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston