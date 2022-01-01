Go
The Den Cape Cod

A fun local bar serving great food and drinks!
508-258-0805

697 Main St

Avg 4.5 (82 reviews)

Popular Items

Den's Wings$15.00
Fried marinated chicken wings served w/ your favorite sauce
Korean BBQ Pork Taco$18.00
Slow cooked pulled pork marinated in Korean BBQ sauce topped w/ spicy mayo, shredded lombok, scallions, cilantro, ponzu ginger dressing and side of fries
K - Chicken Tenders & Fries$9.00
Battered and fried chicken tenders [3pc] w/ side of fries
Tuna Poke Bowl$22.00
Seared tuna, steamed jasmine rice, Tamari, seaweed salad, avocado, cucumber, wasabi mayo, spicy mayo, sesame seeds, scallions
Burrata Caprese$15.00
Whole Milk Burrata, marinated roasted cherry tomato, fresh basil, basil oil, balsamic glazed
Cape Cod Sandwich$16.00
Fried corn flake crusted Cod, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, coleslaw and side of fries
Fish Taco$17.00
Grilled fish taco, lettuce, roasted corn salsa, spicy mayo, pickled onion, served w/ side of fries and pico de gallo
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine hearts, shaved parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing
Italian Flag$14.00
Signature dough, marinara, cheese, mozzarella, sliced tomato, fresh basil
Cheese$10.00
Signature dough, marinara, cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

697 Main St

Dennis Port MA

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
