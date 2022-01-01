The Fenton Meat Market
If you have any further questions please call the market at 810-208-0210.
1110 N Leroy st • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1110 N Leroy st
Fenton MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Goki Goki
Come in and enjoy!
CRUST
In addition to all the high-quality artisan breads, pastries and pies you love, our full-service restaurant offers breakfast and lunch.
Crust Farmers Market
Come in and enjoy!
Rough Draught
T.R.D.(The future of Cafe Aroma.) We are looking forward to offering our guests an extended menu along with Michigan craft brews and craft cocktails.