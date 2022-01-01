The French Press

Go
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

4668 S Yosemite St • $$

Avg 4.5 (1066 reviews)

Popular Items

Build Your Own Omelet$8.25
Three eggs, shredded cheddar cheese served with a side of potatoes and your choice of toast.
ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS: Veggies .50¢ | Meat, Artichoke or Avocado .75¢
Huevos Rancheros$9.00
Black beans, potatoes, two eggs any style, shredded cheddar cheese, avocado jalapeño salsa with your choice of pork green chili or gluten-free veggie chili, and your choice of tortilla: Crunchy (crispy corn tortilla points) or Old School (two soft corn tortillas under everything).
Build Your Own Crepe$3.00
10” Home-made gluten-free crepe. Veggie toppings .50¢, Meat, Artichoke or Avocado .75¢
French Toast$10.75
Three slices of battered brioche bread served with graham cracker syrup and honey butter. Two eggs cooked any style & your choice of sausage, bacon or ham.
Breakfast Super Sammy$7.75
SAMMY: Fried hard egg with ham, bacon, provolone & cheddar cheese on toasted 1” focaccia bread.
ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS: Veggies .50¢ | Meat, Artichoke or Avocado .75¢
Side of Bacon$2.50
Latte
Bennie$13.75
Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, shaved apple cider glazed ham, avocado, topped with home-made hollandaise, served with potatoes.
Old School Burrito$8.50
Potatoes, caramelized onions, peppers, eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans, your choice of chili, and your choice of meat or extra veggies. GF tortilla available upon request.
Machaca Style Burrito$8.50
Chorizo cooked with eggs, jalapeño,
tomato, potatoes, chili, and cheese. GF veggie chili and tortillas available.
Attributes and Amenities

Kid-Friendly
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
High Chairs
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4668 S Yosemite St

Greenwood Village CO

Sunday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:45 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
