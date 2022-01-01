Go
Toast

The French Press Lafayette

A unique twist on brunch with a great atmosphere to pair with it!

214 East Vermilion Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Strips$5.00
Fried Fish Poboy$13.50
Boudin Ball Poboy$12.50
See full menu

Location

214 East Vermilion Street

Lafayette LA

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Vestal Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant

No reviews yet

Tastes like good times!

KOK Wings & Things

No reviews yet

Follow us on social media @EatKOK_

RocknBowl® - LFT

No reviews yet

RocknBowl® de Lafayette Live Music, Bowling, Dining, Dancing & Events of any kind. Birthdays, Corporate Events, Fundraisers, Meetings etc.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston