The French Press Lafayette
A unique twist on brunch with a great atmosphere to pair with it!
214 East Vermilion Street
Popular Items
Location
214 East Vermilion Street
Lafayette LA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Vestal Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
Spoonbill Watering Hole & Restaurant
Tastes like good times!
KOK Wings & Things
Follow us on social media @EatKOK_
RocknBowl® - LFT
RocknBowl® de Lafayette Live Music, Bowling, Dining, Dancing & Events of any kind. Birthdays, Corporate Events, Fundraisers, Meetings etc.