The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. has served up its award-winning craft beer alongside local and global pub fare prepared from scratch. Madison's original brewpub features an ever-changing rotation of time-honored beer varieties, alongside experimental brews including cask-conditioned ales. Come. Sip. Stay. With four convenient Madison area locations and an outpost in Wausau, The Dane has a mission to make the community a great place to live, work and play.

123 E Doty Street

Popular Items

Great Dane Pub Wings
Choice of six or twelve wings, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery
Jerk Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Jerk marinated chicken, jerk dry rub, mango habanero aioli, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, toasted pretzel roll
High Point Harvest Bowl$13.50
Brown rice, red quinoa, broccoli, sweet potato, roasted beets, spiced cashews, edamame, dried apricot, pickled red onion, sesame crusted tofu, orange ginger dressing, aged balsamic
Old Glory Cheese Curds$10.00
American Pale Ale batter, roasted hatch green chili crema
Hail Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, creamy Caesar, pretzel croutons, parmesan crisps, anchovy
Mayan Chicken Wrap$11.50
Guacamole, corn salsa, mixed greens, creamy cilantro dressing, spinach tortilla wrap
West African Chicken Peanut Stew
Stewed chicken, rice, tomato, hint of peanut. Available in a cup or bowl.
Pub Burger$11.50
7 oz. fresh beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun
Mediterranean Falafel Bowl$13.50
Homemade hummus, barley-quinoa tabbouleh, falafel, tomato, cucumber, onion, feta, kalamata olives, grilled pita, tzatziki sauce
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Hand battered fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, Scotch Ale pickles, creamy slaw, chipotle mayo, toasted brioche bun
Location

123 E Doty Street

Madison WI

Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 am
