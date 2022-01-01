Go
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. has served up its award-winning craft beer alongside local and global pub fare prepared from scratch. Madison's original brewpub features an ever-changing rotation of time-honored beer varieties, alongside experimental brews including cask-conditioned ales. Come. Sip. Stay. With four convenient Madison-area locations and an outpost in Wausau, The Dane has a mission to make the community a great place to live, work and play.

357 Price Pl

Popular Items

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Hand battered fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, Scotch Ale pickles, creamy slaw, chipotle mayo, toasted brioche bun
Pub Burger$11.50
7 oz. fresh beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, brioche bun
Wisconsin Style Cheddar Mac$12.50
Cavatappi noodles, cheddar cheese, Peck's Pilsner cheese sauce, cheddar-sourdough breadcrumbs, soft pretzel stick
Nakoma Nachos$14.00
Corn tortilla chips, cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, jalapenos
Dinosaur Nuggets$6.00
Chicken nuggets and ranch dressing. Served with pub fries and fresh fruit.
Great Dane Pub Wings
Choice of six or twelve wings, choice of sauce, gorgonzola dressing, carrot, celery
Giant Pretzel$11.00
Milwaukee Pretzel Company giant pretzel, homemade Peck's Pilsner mustard, beer cheese sauce
Avocado & Roasted Beet Salad$12.50
Roasted and marinated red and yellow beets, mixed greens, arugula, avocado, feta, toasted almonds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, balsamic vinaigrette
Old Glory Cheese Curds$10.00
American Pale Ale batter, roasted hatch green chili crema
Mediterranean Falafel Bowl$13.50
Falafel, hummus, tabbouleh, mixed greens, cherry tomato, Kalamata olives, cucumber, feta, balsamic vinaigrette, tzatziki, grilled naan
Location

357 Price Pl

Madison WI

Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 am
