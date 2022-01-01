The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co.
The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. has served up its award-winning craft beer alongside local and global pub fare prepared from scratch. Madison's original brewpub features an ever-changing rotation of time-honored beer varieties, alongside experimental brews including cask-conditioned ales. Come. Sip. Stay. With four convenient Madison-area locations and an outpost in Wausau, The Dane has a mission to make the community a great place to live, work and play.
357 Price Pl
Popular Items
Location
357 Price Pl
Madison WI
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
Nearby restaurants
Forage Kitchen Madison
Healthy, fast casual restaurant that started in 2015 on State Street.
Ancora
All day brunch, craft lattes + coffee beverages, egg sandwiches & more! *Vegetarian, vegan, + gluten-friendly options*
*Kitchen closes at 3 pm daily*
Village Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Cadre Restaurant
Founded in the Fall of 2019, Cadre offers a new dining experience nestled in the Regent neighborhood of Madison, Wisconsin. Our mission is to provide our guests with a comfortable, quality, and satisfying dining experience using local, seasonal ingredients in classic dishes paired with select wine and cocktails. French inspired, Wisconsin made.