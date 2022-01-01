Go
Toast

The Grind Burger Bar

Great neighborhood burger joint with 16 beers on draft, great selection of wine and full bar! Come in and enjoy a chargrilled burger or order online! Gluten Free and Veggie options available

2500 King Arthur Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

ONION RINGS$8.50
Thin cut, buttermilk hand battered, deep fried onion rings served w/ house-made ranch & fancy sauce.
SMALL FRIES$4.00
Side of shoestring fries- choose complimentary dipping sauce.
JOHN WAYNE$12.50
Hand pressed beef patty served on a Brioche bun (baked locally- delivered fresh daily), aged Cheddar cheese, thick cut bacon, grilled jalapeno & our house-made Dr. Pepper BBQ sauce.
KIDS CHEESEBURGER$7.65
Your choice of shoestring fries, sweet tots or apple sauce for side item. Kids meal also comes with a free 16oz fountain drink.
SHORT STACK SMASH$12.00
Old school bun, (2) 3.5oz smash patties, (2) slices American cheese, LTO, dill pickle slices & our house-made fancy sauce.
THE GRIND$12.50
hand pressed beef patty served on a Brioche bun (baked locally- delivered daily) w/ aged Cheddar cheese, grilled onion , greens and our house-made black garlic aioli.
BASKET FRIES$6.00
Basket crispy shoestring fries- served w/ (2) complimentary dipping sauces.
GRIND GRILLED$11.99
Grilled chicken breast served on a Brioche bun w/ greens, sliced tomato, sliced onion, sliced avocado, swiss cheese & avocado ranch.
THE OG$12.50
Hand pressed 6 oz beef burger served on locally baked brioche bun w/ lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese and house-made fancy sauce
TRUFFLE FRIES$8.50
Thick cut french fries tossed in truffle oil, kosher salt & topped with parsley and grated Romano cheese. Choose complimentary dipping sauce.
See full menu

Location

2500 King Arthur Blvd

Lewisville TX

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Palio's Pizza - Firewheel

No reviews yet

Italian restaurant, Palio's created 2010, there are more than 50 Plaio's restaurants in DFW

Los Jalapenos

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Marshall’s Bar-B-Q - Carrollton

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Merkado Mexican Grill & Bar

No reviews yet

At Merkado Cocina Franca, We Celebrate Mexican Heritage throughout our Modern Mexican Cuisine And Handcrafted Mexology. Each party at Merkado is one-to-remember

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston