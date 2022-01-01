THB
2805 Esplanade Road, Chico, CA, 95973
2805 Esplanade
Location
2805 Esplanade
Chico CA
|Sunday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Foodie Cafe
Eclectic gourmet comfort food
Mad Dash Pizza
The original quick bake pizza! Always fresh, always personal. Our pizzas are stone baked in 3 minutes, never microwaved and no heat lamps! Locally owned and not a franchise.
Burger Hut Burgers
Where You Build it Better Since 1978
The Banshee
Come in and enjoy!