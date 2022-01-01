Go
Toast

THB

2805 Esplanade Road, Chico, CA, 95973

2805 Esplanade

No reviews yet

Location

2805 Esplanade

Chico CA

Sunday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Monday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Friday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday4:45 am - 9:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Foodie Cafe

No reviews yet

Eclectic gourmet comfort food

Mad Dash Pizza

No reviews yet

The original quick bake pizza! Always fresh, always personal. Our pizzas are stone baked in 3 minutes, never microwaved and no heat lamps! Locally owned and not a franchise.

Burger Hut Burgers

No reviews yet

Where You Build it Better Since 1978

The Banshee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston