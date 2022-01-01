Go
The Leaning Pear

Hill Country-Inspired Cuisine

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

111 River Rd #110 • $$

Avg 4.5 (883 reviews)

Popular Items

Cup Soup$5.00
Click here to see our current offerings.
Hill Country Cobb$14.00
grilled chicken, avocado, bacon, chayote, monterey jack, southwestern ranch (gluten-free)
BBLT$9.50
applewood-smoked bacon, romaine, tomato, brie,
toasted sourdough
Leaning Pear Large House$8.50
spiced pecans, goat cheese, pear,
shallot vinaigrette
(vegetarian, gluten-free)
Bowl Soup$8.00
Click here to see our current offerings.
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
thai chile-lime vinaigrette, red cabbage, sesame seeds
(gluten-free)
Chicken & Grits$15.00
roasted airliner breast, green chile-bacon grits
(gluten-free)
Corned Beef Reuben$9.50
house-cured brisket, sauerkraut, russian, swiss, toasted marble rye
Southern Clucker$9.50
Fried Chicken, Pimento Cheese, Alabama White Sauce, Lettuce, Onion, Housemade Bun.
Leaning Pear Small House$5.00
spiced pecans, goat cheese, pear, shallot vinaigrette
(vegetarian, gluten-free)
Tourists
Upscale
Casual
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Cash-Only
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

111 River Rd #110

Wimberley TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
