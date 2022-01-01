Go
Toast

The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

1065 4th Avenue • $$

Avg 4.5 (965 reviews)

Popular Items

AHI WRAP$18.00
SHRIMP TACO SINGLE$7.00
FIESTA SALAD$16.00
SIDE FRIES$3.50
BLACK BEAN PLATE$11.00
Jasmine rice, black beans, crumbled feta cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, & avocado. Choice of corn or flour tortillas. We suggest adding on our of our protein options to make this super filling!
CHINESE CHICKEN WRAP$15.00
LOCAL MOCO$17.00
CUBAN SANDO$16.00
CHILE VERDE$18.00
BISTRO STEAK SALAD$18.00
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Buffet
Takeout

Location

1065 4th Avenue

San Diego CA

Sunday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 12:00 am
