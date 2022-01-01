The Local Eatery & Drinking Hole
Come in and enjoy!
SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
1065 4th Avenue • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1065 4th Avenue
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Soleluna
SoleLuna Café was born from a passion for the Italian restaurant experience. Day and night, we invite you to taste the authenticity.At SoleLuna Cafe, we're more than ready to serve you delicious dishes made with traditional Italian flavors. With our commitment to fresh ingredients and selective drinks menu, we make sure to deliver a perfect dining experience every time you dine with us.
Morning Glory
"There should be a warning posted at the door of Morning Glory. The surgeon general should at least crush some of their Japanese soufflé pancakes and determine whether the interior decor causes seizures or vertigo. It’s explosive and flamboyant. The 30-foot electric-pink neon flower lording over the main dining room is what would happen if Georgia O’Keefe took up sculpture after seeing Daft Punk in Vegas. Rose-colored retro lamps compete with a pink Champagne vending machine for space in your Insta stories. It’s like drinking mezcal bloody marys (with creamy celery foam) inside Elton John’s mental state in the 1970s." –Troy Johnson
The Taco Stand
Hecho a Mano!
Gaslamp Fish House
Come in and enjoy!