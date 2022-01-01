The Lone Beast - Mill Ave
Comforts. Taps. Cocktails. Metal.
425 S Mill Ave # 111
Location
425 S Mill Ave # 111
Tempe AZ
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Daily Jam
Enjoy our selection of fresh from scratch breakfast and lunch items, locally soured coffee, and refreshing smoothies!
Low Key Piano Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Mr Fries Man
Come in and enjoy!
Illegal Pete's
ILLEGAL PETES - HOME OF THE BURRITO