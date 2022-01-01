Go
Toast

Slangin Birdz

Nashville Hot Chicken

414 S Mill Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Slangin Bird$14.99
Chicken Breast, Brioche Bun, Coleslaw, Pickles, Slangin’ Sauce, Friez
Waffle Box$13.99
Made to Order Waffles & Popcorn Chicken, Slangin' Syrup
Fountain Drinks$3.00
Threesome$14.99
Three Chicken tenders, Slangin' Sauce, Friez
2 Chickz in a Box$13.99
Chicken Breast, Brioche Bun, Coleslaw, Pickles, Slangin’ Sauce, Friez
See full menu

Location

414 S Mill Ave

Tempe AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Illegal Pete's

No reviews yet

ILLEGAL PETES - HOME OF THE BURRITO

Daily Jam

No reviews yet

Enjoy our selection of fresh from scratch breakfast and lunch items, locally soured coffee, and refreshing smoothies!

Romancing the Bean

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mr Fries Man

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston