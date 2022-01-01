Slangin Birdz
Nashville Hot Chicken
414 S Mill Ave
Popular Items
Location
414 S Mill Ave
Tempe AZ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Illegal Pete's
ILLEGAL PETES - HOME OF THE BURRITO
Daily Jam
Enjoy our selection of fresh from scratch breakfast and lunch items, locally soured coffee, and refreshing smoothies!
Romancing the Bean
Come in and enjoy!
Mr Fries Man
Come in and enjoy!