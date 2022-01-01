Go
3330 S. Price Rd.

Tempe, AZ 85282

Popular Items

Dilly Club$8.99
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato. Bread Recommendation: White or Sourdough Hoagie.
Blazin' Buffalo$8.99
Buffalo Chicken, Pepper Jack Cheese, Ranch and Wing Sauce, Lettuce and Tomato. Bread Recommendation: Foccacia or Sourdough Hoagie.
SW Club$9.99
Pepper Turkey, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Avocado, Red Onion and Raspberry Honey Mustard. Bread recommendation: Multigrain or Foccacia.
Chicken Noodle$6.29
Creamy, thin broth with fat egg noodles, chunks of chicken, carrots and celery.
Potato Salad$2.50
Our famous potato salad is a Mayo/Mustard mix with Sweet Pickle Relish, Chopped Red Onions and Celery Seed.
Dilly Bird$8.99
Turkey, Cream Cheese, Sprouts, Avocado and Mayo. Bread recommendation: White or Multigrain.
Italian$9.99
Salami, Pepperoni, Capicolla, Provolone Cheese, Mayo and Italian Dressing, Lettuce and Tomato. Bread recommendation: Sourdough Hoagie or Foccacia.
Build Your Own$9.99
Potato Soup$6.29
Creamy and thick broth with chopped potatoes, celery, carrots and bacon.
Potato Chips$1.75
Choose between Baked Lays or Kettle Style Sea Salt, BBQ, Jalapeno Cheddar, Sour Cream & Chive or Salt & Vinegar.
Location

3330 S. Price Rd., Tempe AZ 85282

