Go
Toast

The Melting Pot

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

FONDUE

9021 Gaither Rd • $$$

Avg 4.3 (2337 reviews)

Popular Items

Chocolate Fondue Wafers$6.00
(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)
Flaming Turtle SM$18.00
The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF
(333 cal per serving)
Rosemary Fries$4.95
Thick-Cut, Rosemary-Infused Sea Salt
Classic Alpine^$10.45
Water
Flaming Turtle^$9.95
Quattro Formaggio SM$18.00
Butterkäse, Fontina, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, White Wine, Roasted Garlic, Basil & Sun-Dried Tomato Pestos GF
(374 cal per serving)
Bourbon Bacon Cheddar SM
Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Lager Beer, Bacon, Dry Mustard, Garlic, Worcestershire, Bourbon
Wisconsin Cheddar^$9.95
Caramel Toffee Crunch SM$24.00
The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and crunchy Heath Bar® pieces. GF
(387 cal per serving)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Delivery
Takeout

Location

9021 Gaither Rd

Gaithersburg MD

Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Minerva Indian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Minerva's objective is to provide genuine and authentic Indian cuisine in the US with the exciting and authentic taste of the many regions of India, combined with style, flair, and presentation.

La Mexicana-Gaithersburg

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Classic Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Don Pollo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston