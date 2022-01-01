Go
Toast

Don Pollo

Come in and enjoy!

9083 Gaither Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

1/2 White Meat & 2 Sides$14.95
1/2 of a chicken (half), white meat served with choice of 2 sides.
1/4 White Meat & 2 Sides$11.50
1/4 of a chicken (quarter), white meat served with choice of 2 sides.
Chicken Rice Bowl$11.95
Grilled chicken served atop rice & beans with avocado, corn pico and signature sauce.
1/2 Dark Meat & 2 Sides$14.50
1/2 of a chicken (half), dark meat served with choice of 2 sides.
Extra Sauces
Single Chicken Empanada$3.00
One fried chicken and cheese empanada with signature green sauce.
Single Beef Empanada$3.00
One fried beef and cheese empanada with signature green sauce.
1/4 Dark Meat & 2 Sides$10.95
1/4 of a chicken (quarter), dark meat served with choice of 2 sides.
Whole Chicken & 2 Sides$25.95
One each whole chicken served with choice of 2 sides.
Single Cheese Empanada$2.50
One fried cheese empanada with signature green sauce.
See full menu

Location

9083 Gaither Road

Gaithersburg MD

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Classic Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pieology 8080

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Mexicana-Gaithersburg

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston