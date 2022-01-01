Go
Toast

La Vina Mexican Grill

Come in and enjoy!!

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

16533 S Frederick Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (987 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

16533 S Frederick Ave

Gaithersburg MD

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Island Pride Oasis

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Mexicana-Gaithersburg

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Minerva Indian Cuisine

No reviews yet

Minerva's objective is to provide genuine and authentic Indian cuisine in the US with the exciting and authentic taste of the many regions of India, combined with style, flair, and presentation.

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

The Melting Pot invites you to enjoy more than a meal. We invite conversation, laughter, and coming together over artisan cheeses, fresh salads, savory entrees, and indulgent desserts.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston