The Olde Ship British Pub and Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
709 N. Harbor Blvd.
Location
709 N. Harbor Blvd.
Fullerton CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
