The Olive Baking Company
Come in and enjoy!
735 A SANTA CLARA PLACE
Popular Items
Location
735 A SANTA CLARA PLACE
San Diego CA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 7:29 am, 7:30 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 7:29 am, 7:30 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 7:29 am, 7:30 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 7:29 am, 7:30 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 7:29 am, 7:30 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 7:29 am, 7:30 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 7:29 am, 7:30 am - 1:00 pm, 1:01 pm - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Guava Beach Bar & Grill
Voted Best Carne Asada, Nachos & Margaritas at the Beach!
The Mission MB
The Mission is our concept of a Cafe specializing in simple, healthy, tasty food with whimsical edge and focus on artful presentation at an affordable price. The simplicity and fresh ingredients are produced with dedication to the cause of living in a more conscientious world. This modern concept in healthy dining combined with pleasant surroundings is our specialty. We hope you will enjoy you experience of eating at The Mission.
Better Buzz Mission Beach
Come in and enjoy!
Moe's Mission Beach
Come in and enjoy!