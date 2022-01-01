Go
The Peachtree Cafe

Come on in and enjoy!

HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES

30 S Clayton St • $

Avg 4.6 (1239 reviews)

Popular Items

Order of Eggs$2.50
French Toast$8.75
Grits$2.99
Western Omelet$11.50
Corned Beef Hash Egg Plate$11.99
Chicken & Sweet Potato Waffle$13.75
Bacon (4)$3.50
Veggie Omelet$11.50
Buttermilk Pancakes$9.50
Classic Chicken & Waffle$13.25
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

30 S Clayton St

LAWRENCEVILLE GA

Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
