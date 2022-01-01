The Peachtree Cafe
Come on in and enjoy!
HAMBURGERS • WAFFLES
30 S Clayton St • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
30 S Clayton St
LAWRENCEVILLE GA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Moe's Soul Food Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!!
Village Burger - Lawrenceville
Come in and enjoy!
Cosmo's Pizza + Social
#PizzaOnCrogan
Perry St Market
Neighborhood Local Conveinient Grab and Go Market