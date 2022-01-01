Go
Toast

The Roost

Since opening in 1996, The Roost has been a favorite among locals in Fishers. Breakfast is served all day at The Roost and the lunch menu runs from 10:30am to 3pm. The local and fresh food served by The Roost keeps guest coming back for more!
The Roost is a warm, cozy and friendly neighborhood spot serving breakfast and lunch daily. A member of the Sahm's family of restaurants, The Roost serves up the fresh and local ingredients. Choose from a large variety of egg and omelet selections, to the sweet taste of pancakes. You'll find great combinations of offerings, many exclusive to the Sahm's restaurant family. Enjoy a cup of coffee and order up your favorite at The Roost. See you soon!

7371 E 116th St

No reviews yet

Location

7371 E 116th St

Fishers IN

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sahm's Restaurant & Flying Horse Pub

No reviews yet

Come and enjoy!

Rockstone Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! Available for Dine-In, Carryout, and Delivery.

MashCraft Fishers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sahm's Catering

No reviews yet

First Class Catering.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston