The Roost
Since opening in 1996, The Roost has been a favorite among locals in Fishers. Breakfast is served all day at The Roost and the lunch menu runs from 10:30am to 3pm. The local and fresh food served by The Roost keeps guest coming back for more!
The Roost is a warm, cozy and friendly neighborhood spot serving breakfast and lunch daily. A member of the Sahm's family of restaurants, The Roost serves up the fresh and local ingredients. Choose from a large variety of egg and omelet selections, to the sweet taste of pancakes. You'll find great combinations of offerings, many exclusive to the Sahm's restaurant family. Enjoy a cup of coffee and order up your favorite at The Roost. See you soon!
Location
7371 E 116th St
Fishers IN
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
