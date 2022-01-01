Go
Shack Breakfast & Lunch

The Shack Breakfast & Lunch puts the 'Good' in Good Morning! From Breakfast Burritos to Boozy Shakes, the Shack makes breakfast fun!

860 NW BLUE PARKWAY SUITE 101

No reviews yet

Popular Items

HOUSEMADE BISCUIT 'N GRAVY$3.49
MAKE A GROWN MAN CRY$11.99
Breakfast burrito stuffed w/ bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs & onions served with a bed of crispy hash browns & topped w/ housemade Queso cheese & salsa fresca
BURRITO DEL CULO GRANDE$14.49
Burrito stuffed w/ chorizo, steak, hash
browns, queso, salsa fresca & scrambled
eggs topped w/ guacamole, sour cream, queso blanco & green chile salsa w/ hash browns...and you know what...throw some crushed
doritos on top. OK, that's it...for now
NOTORIOUS 'B.N.G'$10.99
Our biscuits n' gravy w/ 2 eggs your way, choice of bacon, sausage or chicken sausage w/ hash browns
SHREDDED HASH BROWNS$3.49
COUNTRY FRIED STEAK$11.49
Our fried steak, Our gravy, Our hash browns & eggs from someone else's chicken
BACON$4.49
BELGIAN WAFFLES$5.49
Served with a side of butter and Maple Syrip.
BUTTERMILK PANCAKE$5.99
Served with a side of butter and Maple Syrup.
DO IT YOURSELF MEG RYAN$11.49
classsic breakfast combo done Your Way (served with a side of hash browns)
Location

LEE SUMMIT MO

Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
