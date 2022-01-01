Go
Toast

The Shed Restaurant

The Shed Restaurant offers a bright take on American Comfort Food and features a scratch kitchen with a robust list of specialty brunch menu items daily alongside amazing lunch & dinner items. The Shed has become the favorite spot for all ages from the amazing food to the ultra welcoming team, being #InTheShed “hits the spot” any day of the week.

1511 Old Country Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sweet Potato Fries*$7.95
(GF)
Chicken Sandwich*$15.75
Hot honey fried, pickle, buttermilk dressing
Veggie Rice Bowl*$16.25
brown rice pilaf, pickled veggies, garbanzo, sprouts, sweet potato, kale, mushrooms, sunflower seeds
Shed Burger**$15.10
American, Swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion jam, shed sauce
Cobb Salad*$17.75
(GF) greens, grilled chicken, corn, tomato, bacon, egg, avocado, buttermilk dressing
Shed Bowl*$18.75
(GF) Roasted chicken, arugula, radish, sweet potatoes, wild rice, sunflower seeds, mushrooms, goat cheese, spiced honey vinaigrette
Shed Fries*$7.95
(GF) Served with side of Shed Sauce
See full menu

Location

1511 Old Country Road

Plainview NY

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Hidden Gem Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Francesco's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The JHL Cafe

No reviews yet

Email unit292jhl@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

NexDine

No reviews yet

Email unit290b350@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston