The Still Whiskey Steaks

We took the classic steakhouse a gave it a uniquely Colorado twist. From our log cabin inspired décor, our selection of over 40 Colorado whiskies to our flannel clad staff we strive to provide the highest quality product in a casual and enjoyable atmosphere. Basically, you can get the fancy steakhouse quality without the white table cloths, tuxedoed waiters and intimidating wine list… Not that there is anything wrong with that, it’s just not us.

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

151 N College Ave • $$

Avg 4.9 (1262 reviews)

Popular Items

Reuben$18.00
House corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, russian dressing, rye
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

151 N College Ave

Fort Collins CO

Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
