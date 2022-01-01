The Whelk
A Restaurant & Seafood Bar in Saugatuck
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
575 Riverside Avenue • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
575 Riverside Avenue
Westport CT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Kneads Bakery, Cafe & Mill
Kneads is a small family run bakery, café, and flour mill in Westport, CT featuring freshly milled local flour using our New American Stone Mill. We produce 100% whole grain organic flour which can be found in our unique selection of fresh artisan breads and pastries baked on site daily.
Our cafe offers a quick, sit down service, as well as to-go breakfast and lunch options, served alongside Irving Farm Coffee and In Pursuit of Tea.
We strive to provide a casual, but memorable, eating experience and a place where family and friends can gather to satisfy their Kneads!
parker. Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack
Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & Restaurant features the freshest sustainably harvested fish, authentic Italian and Italian American dishes and pastas, aged steaks, wood-fired pizza, wood-grilled burgers, and creative cocktails, craft beers on tap and extensive wines. Enjoy year-round outdoor dining in private cabanas, seating in the bar or our main dining room with its centerpiece stone fireplace. We offer curbside carry-out and our own local delivery service.
The Lobster Shack is our carry out seafood shack featuring the freshest lobster rolls, jumbo lump crab cakes, fish tacos and burgers.
MATCH BURGER LOBSTER
FROM THE OWNERS OF MATCH IN SONO COMES A FUN CASUAL ELEVATED CT ROAD SHACK. THE DELICIOUS MATCH BURGER & LOBSTER ROLL COME TOGETHER ON A WHIMSICAL MENU THAT WILL PLEASE EVERYONE FROM AGE 2 TO 102!