The Whelk

A Restaurant & Seafood Bar in Saugatuck

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

575 Riverside Avenue • $$$

Avg 4.3 (681 reviews)

Popular Items

Roasted Oysters$14.00
smoked mayo
Burrata$17.00
pesto, almonds, sherry, toast
Blackened Shrimp$18.00
pickled onions
Fluke Tartare$18.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

575 Riverside Avenue

Westport CT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kneads Bakery, Cafe & Mill

No reviews yet

Kneads is a small family run bakery, café, and flour mill in Westport, CT featuring freshly milled local flour using our New American Stone Mill. We produce 100% whole grain organic flour which can be found in our unique selection of fresh artisan breads and pastries baked on site daily.
Our cafe offers a quick, sit down service, as well as to-go breakfast and lunch options, served alongside Irving Farm Coffee and In Pursuit of Tea.
We strive to provide a casual, but memorable, eating experience and a place where family and friends can gather to satisfy their Kneads!

parker. Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & The Lobster Shack

No reviews yet

Rizzuto's Oyster Bar & Restaurant features the freshest sustainably harvested fish, authentic Italian and Italian American dishes and pastas, aged steaks, wood-fired pizza, wood-grilled burgers, and creative cocktails, craft beers on tap and extensive wines. Enjoy year-round outdoor dining in private cabanas, seating in the bar or our main dining room with its centerpiece stone fireplace. We offer curbside carry-out and our own local delivery service.
The Lobster Shack is our carry out seafood shack featuring the freshest lobster rolls, jumbo lump crab cakes, fish tacos and burgers.

MATCH BURGER LOBSTER

No reviews yet

FROM THE OWNERS OF MATCH IN SONO COMES A FUN CASUAL ELEVATED CT ROAD SHACK. THE DELICIOUS MATCH BURGER & LOBSTER ROLL COME TOGETHER ON A WHIMSICAL MENU THAT WILL PLEASE EVERYONE FROM AGE 2 TO 102!

