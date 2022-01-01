Kneads Bakery, Cafe & Mill

No reviews yet

Kneads is a small family run bakery, café, and flour mill in Westport, CT featuring freshly milled local flour using our New American Stone Mill. We produce 100% whole grain organic flour which can be found in our unique selection of fresh artisan breads and pastries baked on site daily.

Our cafe offers a quick, sit down service, as well as to-go breakfast and lunch options, served alongside Irving Farm Coffee and In Pursuit of Tea.

We strive to provide a casual, but memorable, eating experience and a place where family and friends can gather to satisfy their Kneads!

