Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Chico
  • /
  • The Winchester Goose - 824 Oroville Ave
Consumer picView gallery

The Winchester Goose - 824 Oroville Ave

Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

824 Oroville Ave

Chico, CA 95928

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

824 Oroville Ave, Chico CA 95928

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Parkside Tap House
orange star3.6 • 307
115 3rd Street Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Om On The Range - 301 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
301 Main Street Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Broadway Heights - Chico
orange star4.7 • 3,527
300 Broadway St Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Stoble Coffee
orange star4.7 • 80
418 Broadway Street Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
The ROOST Café
orange starNo Reviews
817 Main St Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe - Vallombrosa, Chico
orange star4.7 • 13,283
250 Vallombrosa Avenue Chico, CA 95926
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chico

Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe - Vallombrosa, Chico
orange star4.7 • 13,283
250 Vallombrosa Avenue Chico, CA 95926
View restaurantnext
Tea Bar & Fusion Cafe - Flying V, Chico
orange star4.7 • 3,786
555 Flying V Street Ste 107 Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Broadway Heights - Chico
orange star4.7 • 3,527
300 Broadway St Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Burger Hut Burgers - 2451 FOREST AVE
orange star4.5 • 1,811
2451 FOREST AVE CHICO, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
Tackle Box Bar & Grill
orange star4.2 • 1,380
379 E Park Ave Chico, CA 95928
View restaurantnext
The Foodie Cafe
orange star4.7 • 1,009
196 Cohasset Road, Suite 150 Chico, CA 95926
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Chico

Oroville

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Marysville

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Yuba City

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

Nevada City

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Grass Valley

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Redding

Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Colfax

No reviews yet

Auburn

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Winchester Goose - 824 Oroville Ave

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston