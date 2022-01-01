Go
Toast

The Wing'D Nut Sports Bar n Grill

In Dec of 2015, Tony Wortham and Rebecca Gomez joined forces to form The Wing’d Nut Sports Bar n Grill in Richardson, TX. Both partners have a long history in the bar and restaurant industry which is why The Wing’d Nut is so loved. The feedback from the community is that our wings are better than the rest. With our full menu of quality food and drinks, there is something for everyone at The Wing'd Nut.

720 E Campbell Rd,Ste 400

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

720 E Campbell Rd,Ste 400

Richardson TX

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Yoshi Shabu Shabu

No reviews yet

Yoshi shabu shabu is an authentic Shabu Shabu restaurant with flavors from Osaka, Japan. The Itoyama family has been serving shabu shabu for 5 generations or 140 years. Come enjoy a truly amazing meal with us today.

Russo's New York Pizzeria2 rebuilding

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bawarchi Biryanis

No reviews yet

Indian Restaurant serving delicious Biryanis, Kabobs, Dosa, Curries, Naan Breads, Noodles and more. We are open for Dine In, Curbside Pickup or Delivery.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston